Chad

Chad - Floods update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2022)

  • Floods continue to affect parts of Chad, particularly the Guera region (southern Chad), resulting in casualties.
  • According to media reports, one person died and at least 40 households have been displaced in Mongo city, as floodwaters have damaged and destroyed a number of houses.
  • On 26-27 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over southern Chad.

