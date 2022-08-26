Skip to main content
Chad
Chad - Floods update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2022)
- Floods continue to affect parts of Chad, particularly the Guera region (southern Chad), resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, one person died and at least 40 households have been displaced in Mongo city, as floodwaters have damaged and destroyed a number of houses.
- On 26-27 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over southern Chad.