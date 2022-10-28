Chad - Floods, update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, WFP, UNITAR-UNOSAT, International Disaster Charter, DREM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2022)

Severe floods and river overflow (particularly Chari and Logone) continue to affect most of Chad since late August, causing casualties and widespread damage, including in the capital N’Djamena.

As of 28 October, UN OCHA reports more than 1 million people affected across 18 out of 23 Provinces, particularly in Mayo Kebbi Est (229 000 people), Logone Occidental (147 129), Tandjilé (138 831), Mandoul (82 608), Sila (79 325) and Moyen-Chari (72 500). In addition, over 200 000 houses have been damaged. in N’Djamena 91 345 people are currently hosted in ten evacuation centres.