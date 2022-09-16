Chad - Floods, update (DG ECHO, NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2022)

The number of affected people is rising following widespread floods that have been hitting several Provinces of Chad since mid-August.

According to the latest report of UN OCHA, almost 623,000 people have been affected across 16 of the 23 Provinces, including the Capital N’Djamena with 44,839 affected people. The worst-hit Provinces are Tandjilé (southern Chad) with 166,258 affected people, followed by Logone (147,129 people), Mandoul (82,608), and Sila (77,357).

National authorities and humanitarian partners, including the United Nations, are assisting those most affected. On September 12, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) released its Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), targeting 6,000 people (1,000 households) in the city of N’Djamena and Goré (Logone Oriental).

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the Provinces of southern Chad.