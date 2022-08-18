Chad - Floods update (DG ECHO, Local sources, AMHEWAS Continental Watch) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2022)

The most recent rains from Monday 15 August worsened the estimated number of populations affected by floods. According to the latest figures (17 August) communicated by the national flood’s crisis committee, led by the Ministry of Health and Solidarity, 46,090 households (292,585 people) have been estimated to be affected over 11 provinces throughout the country.
The southern provinces remain the most affected: Logone Oriental and Occidental, Mayo Kebbi Est and Ouest, Salamat and Sila. The number of people affected in the city of N'Djamena is estimated at 41,262.
A very high risk of additional river flooding is expected in the coming days. In Western Chad, 60,000 people could be directly exposed.
Contingency plans are being revised in light of the situation and assessment missions have been deployed to affected areas.