Chad - Floods (UN OCHA, Floodlist, DREM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect southern and central Chad (in particular the central and southern Provinces, including the Capital N'Djamena) since late August, causing severe floods and rivers overflow that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

UN OCHA reports, as of 17 October, nearly 1,002,000 affected people across 18 (out of 23) Provinces. The most affected Provinces are: Mayo Kebbi Est (with around 246,100 affected people), Logone Occidental (147,129), Tandjilé (138,831) and Mandoul (82,608). Also the Capital N'Djamena was severly affected with nearly 52,000 affected people.