Chad - Floods (UN OCHA, DRE, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central and southern Chad since mid-August, causing severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
UN OCHA reports, as of 31 August, more than 442,000 affected people across 13 Regions (out of 23). The worst affected is Lagone Occidental Region with over 147,000 affected people. Other most affected Regions are: Mandoul (around 82,000 affected), Sila (nearly 14,000) and the Capital N’Djamena (over 41,000). In addition, media report 22 fatalities across the affected Regions.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over central and southern Chad, including all the already affected Regions.