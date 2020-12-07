Chad: Floods in Ndjamena - Operation Update Report DREF n° MDRTD018

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Through this operation update the Chad Red Cross (CRS) requests two months No Cost Extension to complete the implementation of DREF activities. The new end date is 28 February 2021. Main reason for the timeframe extension is to recover delays in activities implementation due to:

delay in transfer of funds, arrived in country on 27 October (1 month after the operation launch) due to erroneous communication of National Society’ bank account details;

2nd floods event registered on 28-29 October, which affected more people than the September event. As a result, DREF activities were put on hold because National Society’ staff and volunteers involved in it were deployed to provide live saving ones to new affected people.

Although the increased number of floods affected people, the total number of households being assisted by the current intervention, as well as the strategy, do not change. This is due to additional funds mobilized by Movement partners which serve to complete NS intervention in support to floods affected people. Among these funds, it is worth mentioning USAID contribution to the IFRC which completes DREF operation activities.