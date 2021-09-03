Chad: Floods in Ndjamena - Final Report DREF n° MDRTD018

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

In August 2020, torrential rains fell over the city of N’djamena causing significant damage (loss of human life, injured people, damage to material goods); several households remained homeless. Official data released by the government reported over 190,000 people affected by the floods, including more than 35,000 in the capital, N’djamena. Chad Red Cross (CRC) teams were mobilized to administer first aid to injured people and evacuated other affected people. Two assessments were carried out to identify the damage and the needs of those affected. The first assessment was carried out between 27 and 28 August 2020 and the second, more detailed, took place between 8 and 9 September 2020. These assessments, carried out with the assistance of 34 volunteers from the CRC, revealed that 2,682 households had been affected by the floods in the city of N'Djamena. The main needs identified were for shelter and essential household items. Indeed, at least 972 houses had been destroyed or badly damaged and 1,248 houses were partially destroyed. Affected families lost all their possessions. Given the extent of the damage, the Government sounded the alarm and called on the humanitarian community to provide aid to the affected communities.

Based on the findings of the needs’ assessment carried out by the CRC volunteers, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), through its Sahel Cluster Delegation, released DREF funds on 28 September 2020, with an allocation of CHF 240,030 to support the National Society in meeting the urgent needs of 3,210 people (535 households) in extremely vulnerable situations. The deadline for completing the operation was set at three months. Please see EPoA.

The flood response operation in Ndjamena prioritized the needs for shelter and non-food items (mats, blankets, kitchen utensils, tarpaulins and jerrycans) as well as activities related to access to drinking water, hygiene and sanitation, protection, and the restoring livelihoods. A month later, on 28 and 29 October 2020, further flooding increased the needs in the 9th district of N’djamena where 3,460 households were affected, of which 132 families lost their homes and 571 had their homes partially destroyed.

Although the number of people affected by the floods increased, the DREF Operation did not change the total number of households to be assisted or the response strategy. In fact, additional funds were mobilized through Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners and constituted additional resources in the assistance of people affected by the floods. The deadline for implementing the DREF was nevertheless extended by two months. Additional information is available in the Operation Update.