Chad - Floods (Floodlist, DREM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting south-western Chad (in particular the Tandjilé Prefecture) since late June, causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Chadian authorities and media report, as of 12 July, five fatalities, more than 230 injured people, around 4,400 destroyed houses and over 30 schools and other community facilities severely damaged or destroyed across the aforementioned Prefecture (where Bologo and Dafra Sub-Prefectures are the most affected). In addition, around 20,000 people were reported in need of assistance across the whole Tandjilé Prefecture.