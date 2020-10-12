Chad
Chad - Floods (DG ECHO, IFRC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2020)
- Since the end of August, floods caused by heavy rainfall have been affecting different regions of Chad (Ndjamena, Lac, Mandoul, Tandjile, Mayo-Kebi East, Batha, Salama, Sila) resulting in the destruction and damage of houses and hence displacement of people. UN OCHA estimates that 388,000 people have been affected by the floods in 19 out of 23 provinces of Chad.
- DG ECHO is supporting the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) with an amount of EUR 100,000 to assist 535 households/3,210 people affected by the floods in Ndjamena through the provision of emergency cash transfer for shelters and non-food items, as well as basic health support and WASH.
- This DREF contribution comes on top of the EUR 500,000 already allocated in response to floods that have affected Chad.