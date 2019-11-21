Chad - Floods and insecurity (DG ECHO, OCHA and Chadian authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)

Over 211,000 people in Chad have been affected by flooding due to heavy rain, resulting in deaths, damage to homes and property. In the Mayo-Kebbi Est province alone, the number of people affected comes to 80,600, in a region already impacted by an ongoing cholera epidemic.

Priority needs are food, water, shelter, sanitation and household items although final assessments are still pending from the local authorities and humanitarian organisations.

5 villagers have been killed by Boko Haram in Lac province, according to local authorities. The villagers were presumably outside the zone protected by the army.

Since the beginning of the year, around 50,000 people have been reportedly displaced in the province and thousands face food insecurity due to the upsurge in Boko Haram violence.