Chad: Flooding situation in N'Djamena - Situation Report No. 06 (18/11/2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Chad in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It was issued by the country office and covers the period from 10 to 15 November 2022.

Situation Overview

Since September 8, heavy rains battered the south of the country, causing the Chari and Logone rivers (which meet in the capital city of N'Djamena) to overflow their banks and forcing 157 894 people (24 936 households) to flee their homes and take refuge in public spaces. The flooding is a result of heavy rainfall across the country, overflowing of rivers and/or the breaching of dikes.

• Seventeen sites have been identified by authorities in N’Djamena to shelter flood victims: Ngueli Pont, Koundoul 1, Toukra, Toukra 2, Milezi, Miskeni, Kabé, Walia Eglise, Karkandjérié, Walia Lycée, Walia Hadjarai, Mara Centre, Koundoul CNARREV, Foulga Doyle, Wilio, Here Wadjibe and Drote Gana.

• The most critical needs are in the sectors of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), including waste pickup, and Shelter-NFI, especially in the form of mosquito nets and blankets.

• According to data collected from the IRD, the University of N'Djamena and the Directorate of Water Resources of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Hydraulics of Chad, the level of the Chari River at N'Djamena reached a second peak of 8.14m on November 13 and then a slow decrease of one centimeter per day was observed. Currently the water level is at 8.11m.

• 37% of the funds required for an appropriate multi-sectoral response have been received (13M) or committed (12.5M) as of November 15, 2022. This includes the Government's request to the World Bank for US$5 million in funding for the flood response under the immediate response window.