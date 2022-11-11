Chad: Flooding situation in N'Djamena - Situation Report No. 05 (11/11/2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Chad in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It was issued by the country office and covers the period from 29 October to 10 November 2022.

Situation Overview

Since September 8, heavy rains battered the south of the country, causing the Chari and Logone rivers (which meet in the capital city of N'Djamena) to overflow their banks and forcing 149,936 people (24,874 households) to flee their homes and take refuge in public spaces. The flooding is a result of heavy rainfall across the country, overflowing of rivers and/or the breaching of dikes.

Fifteen sites have been identified by authorities in N’Djamena to shelter flood victims: Toukra 1, Toukra 2, Milezi, Miskeni, Koundoul, Koundoul 2, Kabé, Pont N’Guéli, Walia Eglise, Karkandjérié, Walia Lycée, Walia Hadjarai, Maradrote, Mandjafa and Siguetai.

The most critical needs are in the sectors of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), including waste pickup, and Shelter-NFI, especially in the form of mosquito nets and blankets.

Against initial predictions that a peek had been reached, the level of the Chari River at the N’Djamena level, which was steadily dropping over the last two weeks, has increased from a height of 8.00 meters on 5 November, to 8.11 meters on 10 November.

28.6% of the funds required for an appropriate multi-sectoral response have thus far been committed. The Government has requested US$5 million in funding from the World Bank to respond to the floods under the immediate response window.