Chad: Flooding situation in N'Djamena - Situation Report No. 03 (29/10/2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Chad in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It was issued by the country office and covers the period from 20 to 29 /10/2022.

Situation Overview

Since September 8, heavy rains battered the south of the country, causing the Chari and Logone rivers (which meet in the capital city of N'Djamena) to overflow their banks and forcing 98,785 people (16 756 households) to flee their homes and take refuge in public spaces. The flooding is a result of heavy rainfall across the country, overflowing of rivers and/or the breaching of dikes.

Twelve sites have been identified by authorities in N’Djamena to shelter flood victims (Toukra, Melezi, Koundoul, Kabe, Pont Nguéli, Walia Eglise, Karkandjérié, Walia Lycée, Mandjafa and Maradrote Kotoko, Siguetai).

The water level seems to have stabilized reaching its peak level at 806 cm and is expected to start declining in the next coming weeks. However, the situation remains critical, and several areas of the capital continue facing the risk of flooding.

14,5% of the funds required for an appropriate multi-sectoral response have thus far been committed. An additional request of 5,7 million USD from CERF RR is on going.

In order to strengthen the coordination of the response to the floods in N'Djamena, the Government, through the Ministry of Gender and National Solidarity, set up on October 24 a coordination cell composed of humanitarian actors including cluster coordinators, relevant NGOs, UN agencies, donors and the relevant state authorities that will monitor the progress of the response. The first meeting took place on October 27 and regular meetings are planned. As a reminder, Chad’s transitional President declared a state of emergency, on October 19, over flooding and called on humanitarian organisations and the country’s allies to support the government’s efforts to meet the needs of the affected people.