Chad: Flooding situation in N'Djamena - Situation Report No. 02 (20/10/2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Chad in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It was issued by the country office and covers the period from 18 to 20 / 10 / 2022.

Situation Overview

Since September 8, heavy rains battered the south of the country, causing the Chari and Logone rivers (which meet in the capital city of N'Djamena) to overflow and forcing 71 532 people (11 922 households) to flee their homes and take refuge in public spaces.

Two sites have been identified by authorities in N’Djamena to shelter flood victims (Toukra et Melezi).

Another site was identified in Koundoul (locality at Chari-Baguirmi situated 20 km from N’Djamena).

Seven other spontaneous sites were identified in which the flood victims gathered on their own (Nguéli Bridge, Walia Church, Karkandjérié, Walia Lycée, Siguété, Mandjafa and Maradrote Kotoko)

The rivers are still overflowing, reaching a height of 806 cm, exposing several other areas of the capital at risk of flooding.

14,5% of the funds required for an appropriate multi-sectoral response have thus far been committed. An additional request of 8,8 million USD from CERF RR is on going.

Chad’s transitional President declared a state of emergency, on October 19, over flooding and called on humanitarian organisations and the country’s allies to support the government’s efforts to meet the needs of the affected people.

71 532

Affected people

17 340

Toukra

5 742

Milézi

1 944

Koundoul

37 632

Pont Nguéli

852

Walia Church

1 020

Lycée de Walia

420

Mandjafa

5 700

Maradrote Kotoko

882

Karkandjérié

Needs and ongoing humanitarian response

CCCM and Shelter

Of the 10,211 required shelters and essential household items (EHI) kits, 615 EHI kits and 6 community shelter tents have been mobilized by partners.

1,607 shelters are being built and/or reinforced in Toukra, Milezi, Koundoul, leaving a gap of 11 408 shelters.

7,950 people will benefit from 2,650 family mosquito nets (2 per family) in Toukra, Milezi, Koundoul. To date, 40,855 people will remain without nets.

Education

4,000 school-age children between the ages of 6 and 12 and 3,000 middle and high school students saw their schools close due to river flooding.

27 schools out of 74 in the 9th district of N'Djamena are flooded and inaccessible.

Food Security

2,400 people will receive humanitarian assistance and cash transfers in Toukra.

WFP has suspended the distribution of the 7,000 daily hot meals previously announced, following the recommendations of the joint ad hoc Humanitarian Country Team-ICC meeting of 20 October. Discussions are underway with the state counterpart to target beneficiaries.

Cash transfers will be carried out soon and other partners, such as OXFAM and Première Urgence Internationale, will assist 470 and 350 households respectively with cash transfers.

The government has made available 2,600 bags of maize, 1,700 50 kg bags of rice and 1,500 10L cans of cooking oil for distribution to all identified sites. The lack of access to grinding facilities for the corn remains a challenge for the flood victims.

Health

Operational partners have begun providing health-related assistance, particularly through mobile clinics (5 mobile clinics in Toukra, Milezi and Koundoul). Referrals to state health centers have also begun in Milezi.

The provision of malaria kits, tents and reproductive health kits, as well as the deployment of midwives to the sites has also begun.

Protection

A call center for all disaster victims, as well as a child-friendly space in Toukra are being set up.

GBV case management and support services for survivors are being set up in Koundoul, Nguéli bridge Milezi and Toukra

2,700 mobilized dignity kits are being distributed in Toukra, Milezi and Koundoul

Recreation kits for the Amis d’enfants space on the Nguéli Bridge site.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

Of the 71 532 displaced persons in need of WASH services, 5 658 people will benefit from 283 latrines. There is therefore a significant risk that more than 65 874 people will resort to open defecation, increasing the risk of disease among this already vulnerable population.