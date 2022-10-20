Chad: Flooding situation in N'Djamena - Situation Report No. 01 (18/10/2022)

Situation Overview

Since September 8, heavy rains battered the south of the country, causing the Chari and Logone rivers (which meet in the capital city of N'Djamena) to overflow and forcing 49,569 people (10,340 households) to leave their homes and take refuge in public spaces.

Three sites have been identified by authorities in N'Djamena to shelter flood victims (Toukra, Melezi,

Koundoul) and two other spontaneous sites (Ngueli Bridge and Walia Church) where flood victims gathered on their own have also been identified.

The rivers are still overflowing, and several other areas of the city are at risk of flooding.

14.5% of the funds required for an appropriate multisectoral response have thus far been committed.

Needs and ongoing humanitarian response

CCCM and Shelter

Of the 10,211 required shelters and essential household items (EHI) kits, 615 EHI kits and 6 community shelter tents have been mobilized by partners.

1,607 shelters are being built and/or reinforced in Toukra, Milezi, Koundoul, leaving a gap of 9,642 shelters.

7,950 people will benefit from 2,650 family mosquito nets (2 per family) in Toukra, Milezi, Koundoul. To date,

40,855 people will remain without nets.

Education

4,000 school-age children between the ages of 6 and 12 and 3,000 middle and high school students saw their schools close due to river flooding.

27 schools out of 74 in the 9th district of N'Djamena are flooded and inaccessible.

Food Security Needs:

2,400 people will receive humanitarian assistance and cash transfers in Toukra.

10,500 hot meals were distributed between October 15 to 18. Starting October 19, WFP will distribute 7,000 hot meals per day. Discussions are underway with the state counterpart to target beneficiaries.

Cash transfers will be carried out soon and other partners, such as OXFAM and Première Urgence Internationale, will assist 470 and 350 households respectively with cash transfers.

Health

Operational partners have begun providing health-related assistance, particularly through mobile clinics (5 mobile clinics in Toukra and Koundoul). Referrals to state health centers have also begun in Milezi.

The provision of malaria kits, tents and reproductive health kits, as well as the deployment of midwives to the sites has also begun.

Protection

A call center for all disaster victims, as well as a child-friendly space in Toukra are being set up.

2,700 mobilized dignity kits are being distributed in Toukra, Milezi and Koundoul.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

Of the 49,569 displaced persons in need of WASH services, 3,660 people will benefit from 183 latrines (78 in Toukra, 30 in Milezi, and 75 in Koundoul) currently under construction. There is therefore a significant risk that more than 45,000 people will resort to open defecation, increasing the risk of disease among this already vulnerable population.