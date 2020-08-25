Chad
Chad - Flood (IOM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2020)
- Heavy rain triggered floods across parts of N’Djamena (central-western Chad) on 20 August, resulting in fatalities and displacement.
- According to the latest report from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 3 people died and at least 1,502 have been displaced. About 230 shelters have been destroyed by flooding.
- The primary needs of those affected include food, shelter, non-food items.
- Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Chad from 25-26 August.