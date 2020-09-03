Chad
Chad - Flash Floods (DG ECHO, IOM, FloodList, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2020)
- During August, flash floods triggered by the heaviest rainfall in 30 years affected most of Chad, resulting in fatalities, widespread damage, and some 190,000 people affected (of which 120,000 are displaced).
- According to the latest report from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on 1 September, most of the impact was reported in N’Djamena Capital City, where 10 people died across 7 Departments, and at least 32,000 people have been affected by flash floods' events. Many houses have been destroyed in several parts of the city.
- Flooding was reported across parts of Lac province as well, which already hosts 363,807 displaced persons (more than half of the population), 33,000 of them are displaced due to the flooding.
- The country continues to deal with COVID-19 crisis that is compounding the existing vulnerabilities. Moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Chad on 3-5 September.