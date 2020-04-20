Chad + 1 more
Chad: Event Tracking Tool - COVID-19, Ennedi - Ouest Province - Report #4, 20 April 2020
The purpose of the Event Tracking Tool is to gather and provide up-to-date information on events related to COVID-19 affecting population movements, recorded at entry points as well as DTM Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This report presents information on individuals who have been quarantined since 16 and 18 April 2020 in Ennedi-Ouest Province, after they entered Chad coming from Libya.
