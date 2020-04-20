Chad + 1 more

Chad: Event Tracking Tool - COVID-19, Ennedi - Ouest Province - Report #4, 20 April 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The purpose of the Event Tracking Tool is to gather and provide up-to-date information on events related to COVID-19 affecting population movements, recorded at entry points as well as DTM Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This report presents information on individuals who have been quarantined since 16 and 18 April 2020 in Ennedi-Ouest Province, after they entered Chad coming from Libya.

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content