Chad Emergency Update - External 28 March 2020

CONTEXT - Violence in Sudan’s Darfur forces thousands to flee

From late December 2019 to January 2020, clashes between rival communities in El Geneina, in Sudan’s West Darfur State, forced over 16,000 refugees to cross into neighboring Chad. The majority of them are women and children. They arrived exhausted, traumatized and often with signs of malnutrition. Following an alert by authorities in eastern Chad, a joint mission comprising UNHCR, WFP, CNARR (Commission Nationale pour l'Accueil et la Réinsertion des Réfugiés et des Rapatriés) and the Governor of the Ouaddai province was conducted along border areas to monitor the situation and meet with new arrivals. A rapid assessment of the refugee population revealed that it was composed mainly of women, children and elderly persons in acute need of assistance, including health services, water and sanitation, shelter and core relief items. Accordingly, UNHCR, together with the local authorities and partners identified a new site in Kouchaguine-Moura, and works were started soon after to prepare it to receive the refugees. As of now, 14,935 individuals (4,336 households) have been preregistered. The situation in Sudan remains volatile and unpredictable but the influx has decreased. UNHCR maintains close cross border and protection monitoring.

Measures in connection with COVID 19 Pandemic

The Government of Chad announced several risk-mitigation measures to prevent the spreading of COVID 19. Among others, as of 19 March 2020, the Chad’s border with Sudan is closed. Similarly, a two-week closure of the international airport in N’Djamena for commercial flights was announced, starting on March 19. Although suspension of commercial flights does not extend to cargos, it is feared that the global movement restrictions may affect the flow of supplies into Chad. The Government also ordered the closure of schools, universities, restaurants, cafes, etc. and banned meetings/gatherings with more than 50 people.

To better respond to the unprecedented challenge posed by this pandemic, UNHCR declared COVID-19 a global Level 2 Emergency on 25 March, activating emergency procedures and giving country operations maximum flexibility and access to resources to ensure provision of assistance persons of concern to the Office.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, UNHCR has been engaging in continuous monitoring, enhanced preparedness and contingency planning, notably in operations hosting large refugee populations, like in Eastern Chad, with particular focus on interventions aiming at preventing the spreading of COVID-19 among the refugee populations. This includes increasing the distribution of shelter material, core relief items, such as jerry cans and kitchen sets, as well as supporting sanitation, water and hygienic materials.

On 20 March, a joint mission of WHO and the Ministry of Health was undertaken to the ChadSudan border. In addition to information sharing, the mission conducted a training session for health staff. As a part of boosting COVID 19 prevention measures, four refugee housing units and three handwashing points will be installed to enhance water and sanitation infrastructures in the district of Adre.

In line with the recently launched OCHA-coordinated COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, and working closely with WHO, UNHCR is addressing some of the specific needs and considerations required in camps particularly in relation to key objectives around shelter; health care and awareness; water, sanitation and hygiene; maintaining or adapting critical protection activities and communicating critical risks and information to all communities.