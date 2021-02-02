Chad Emergency Update - External 26 January 2021

4,029 Estimated new arrivals since 15.01.21

1,970 Pre-registered individuals

384 Pre-registered households

OVERVIEW OF THE EMERGENCY

On 15 January in one of the Krinding IDP camps in West Darfur, an Arab man and his son were reportedly stabbed by a Masalit man. The father and son were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the father died early morning on 16 January. That situation triggered an intercommunal clash between the two communities and forced about 4,029 Sudanese to cross into neighboring countries including Chad to seek asylum. The majority of them are women and children who arrived exhausted, traumatized and often with signs of malnutrition. Following an alert by authorities in eastern Chad, a joint mission comprising of UNHCR and CNARR (Commission Nationale pour l'Accueil et la Réinsertion des Réfugiés et des Rapatriés) was conducted along border areas to monitor the situation and meet with new arrivals.

The new arrivals are scattered in various villages around Sudan and Chad border including Tougoul-Tougli, Ferrik Tchoyo, Ardebe, Tarchana, Adre, Hile Moursal, Agang, Hileta, Bahou, Yakata and Goungour. A rapid assessment shown that they are in acute need of assistance, including health services, water and sanitation, shelter and core relief items.

The Chadian government authorities decided to gather new arrivals in one site in Adre which will serve as a transit centre, where new arrivals will respect one week of confinement in accordance with COVID-19 prevention measures before being relocated to Kouchaguine-Moura camp.

The security situation in West Darfur remains volatile and unpredictable hence the number of new arrivals may increase. UNHCR maintains close cross-border and protection monitoring.

It is worth mentioning that in late December 2019, May and July 2020, clashes between Arab and Massalit ethnicities displaced approximately 18,500 Sudanese across the border into Chad. 8,431 out of them are hosted in Kouchguine-Moura camp while others are believed to have returned to Sudan.