Chad Emergency Update - External 23 June 2020

CONTEXT - Violence in Sudan’s Darfur forces thousands to flee

From late December 2019 to January 2020, clashes between rival communities in El Geneina in Sudan’s West Darfur State forced over 16,000 refugees to cross into neighboring Chad. The majority of them are women and children. They arrived exhausted, traumatized and often with signs of malnutrition. Following an alert by authorities in eastern Chad, a joint mission comprising UNHCR, the World Food Programme (WFP), the Chadian national refugee commission CNARR (Commission Nationale pour l'Accueil et la Réinsertion des Réfugiés et des Rapatriés) and the Governor of the Ouaddai province was conducted along the border areas to monitor the situation and meet the new arrivals. A rapid assessment of the refugee population revealed that it was composed mainly of women, children and elderly persons in acute need of assistance, including health services, water and sanitation, shelter and core relief items. Accordingly, UNHCR, together with the local authorities and partners, identified a new site in Kouchaguine-Moura, and work started immediately to prepare it to receive the refugees. As of 23 June, 15,476 individuals (4,499 households) have been pre-registered. Although the situation in Sudan remains volatile and unpredictable, a large number of persons who were pre-registered are believed to have returned to Sudan and were therefore not relocated to the new camp at Kouchaguine-Moura.

More recently, thousands of new arrivals crossed the border to seek asylum in Chad as a result of an inter-community conflict which occurred on 16 May and caused a number of deaths in West Darfur, Sudan. In close collaboration with the Chadian Governement authorities, 159 households of 525 individuals have been pre-registered since the beginning of the recent movement in full respect of COVID-19 prevention measures. Simultaneously, UNHCR maintains close cross border and protection monitoring.

Measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic

The Government of Chad continues its efforts to repatriate Chadians stranded out of the country and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Among other efforts, the government has begun food distribution for the most impoverished, starting from 20 May, pending the arrival of food orders from outside the country, and distributes free face masks from existing stocks as well as pending orders. In addition, Chad’s borders with Sudan and the Central African Republic remain closed and mass gatherings of more than 50 people remain prohibited. The international airport in N’Djamena also remains closed for commercial flights, although goods and cargo flights are able to land. Notwithstanding this, it is feared that the global movement restrictions may affect the flow of supplies into Chad. However, the government allowed bars, restaurants, markets and shops to reopen as of 21 May and schools to resume as of 25 June 2020, providing they respect the current prevention measures.

As of 22 June, there was a total of 858 registered cases of COVID-19 in 15 provinces (N’Djamena, Batha, Ennedi Est, Guera, Kanem, Lac, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi-Est, Moyen-Chari, Sila, Ouaddaï, Wadi-Fira and Logone occidental). As of the same date, there were 752 recovered cases, 74 deaths and 32 active cases.