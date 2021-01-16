Chad Emergency Update - External 15 January 2021

OVERVIEW OF THE EMERGENCY AND RESPONSE

On 22 December 2020, few days before the presidential elections of 27 December in the Central African Republic, armed violence broke out causing thousands of people to flee to neighbouring countries. In Chad, the new arrivals entered through Logone Province in several villages surrounding the border including Ndoubasoh, Kombat, Bethanie and Bekoninga. some people among the new arrivals arrived from Markounda in its surrounding localities and other Central African towns. According to them, they had come to work in the mining sites of Markounda and fled the country due to clashes between Seleka and Révolution-Justice armed groups which are reportedly fighting over the collection of taxes on users and the occupation of various localities such as Beboura and Bemal.

The majority of new arrivals are farmers from kaba ethnic group. There is also a minority of Peuhl breeders. Most of them hold voting cards or citizenship certificates, which they present during the registration exercise, making it easier to identify them even though these documents are not required.