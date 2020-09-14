Chad Emergency Update - External 11 September 2020

OVERVIEW OF THE EMERGENCY AND RESPONSE

Since late December 2019, clashes between rival communities in El Geneina in Sudan’s West Darfur State have forced over 18,500 refugees to cross into neighboring Chad, with women and children in the majority.

After providing emergency assistance at the border for approximately 16,500 new arrivals in January 2020, UNHCR worked together with the local authorities and partners to identify an appropriate new site at Kouchaguine-Moura to accommodate a new camp for the recently arrived refugees. Relocation of the new arrivals to Kouchaguine-Moura camp from the border began on 4 February 2020.

In May and July, further violence between Arab and Massalit ethnicities displaced more Sudanese across the border into Chad, and the total number of arrivals since late December 2019 is now estimated to be 18,500. Since the start of the influx, UNHCR and the government of Chad have undertaken the pre-registration of a total of 15,476 individuals (4,499 households). Although the situation in Sudan remains volatile and unpredictable, a significant number of persons who were pre-registered are believed to have returned to Sudan and have therefore not been relocated to the new camp at Kouchaguine-Moura.

Following the arrival of approximately 2,000 – 2,500 individuals due to fresh incidents of violence in Darfur in mid-July, relocation of the newest arrivals to Kouchaguine-Moura camp started on 1 August. Due to poor road conditions and heavy rains, to date it has only been possible to successfully complete four relocation convoys for a total of 242 households of 965 individuals. The remaining individuals are gathered in small villages along the Chad-Sudan border including Wandalou, Yakata, Goungour, Katarfa, Gofota and others. As soon as the weather conditions improve, relocation will be resumed.

In close collaboration with government counterparts and humanitarian partners, UNHCR continues to work around the clock to ensure that family shelters, latrines, showers, boreholes and other basic services are available in the new Kouchaguine-Moura camp for the refugees who are present. New arrivals who remain in the border villages have been given food assistance and core relief items while waiting for the relocation to be resumed when roads will be passable.