Chad Emergency Update - External 01 February 2021

6,386 Total number of new arrivals since 22 December

1,903 Total number of households

1,304 Individuals transferred to Gore and Dosseye quarantine centers

OVERVIEW OF THE EMERGENCY AND RESPONSE

On 22 December 2020, few days before the presidential elections of 27 December in the Central African Republic, armed violence broke out causing thousands of people to flee to neighbouring countries. In Chad, the new arrivals entered through Logone Province in several villages surrounding the border including Ndoubasoh, Kombat, Bethanie and Bekoninga. Some people among the new arrivals arrived from Markounda, in its surrounding localities and other Central African towns. According to them, they had come to work in the mining sites of Markounda and fled the country due to clashes between Seleka and Révolution-Justice armed groups which were fighting over the collection of taxes on users and the occupation of various localities such as Beboura and Bemal.

According to new arrivals, the fight of Seleka armed group evolves and occupies new localities forcing people to flee to Chad.The majority of them are farmers from kaba ethnic group while the minority is composed of Peuhl breeders.

For the past few days, a lull was observed in the Central Africa mainly in new arrivals’ localities. The border at Bekoninga was re-open and public transport between the two countries (Chad-RCA) resumed.