Chad — Emergency Tracking Tool Report — Profiles of travellers deported from Libya and quarantined in Ounianga Kébir (16 April — 26 July 2020)
1. CONTEXT AND OBJECTIVE
The objective of DTM’s (Displacement Tracking Matrix) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Since 16 April 2020, a total of 636 individuals deported from Libya and quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) – in accordance with the measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 – have been identified by DTM. Their arrivals were reported on in successive ETT dashboards (see the latest ETT report #65).
