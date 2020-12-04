Chad — Emergency Tracking Tool Report — Profiles Of Displaced Persons Housed On The Tradex Site Following Floods In N'Djamena (23 November 2020)

The objective of DTM’s (Displacement Tracking Matrix) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Following floods which have been ongoing since the end of July 2020 in N’Djamena, more than 5,000 households were forced to flee their homes. In order to host the individuals who were left without shelter, Chadian authorities and the humanitarian community identified the Tradex site, located in the 9th arrondissement, where 98 households (562 individuals) were hosted. The profiles of these individuals were presented in the first report on the Tradex site published in October 2020. Moreover, at the end of October 2020, a dike breach in Gardolé Djedide/Dingangali quartier forced several thousands of individuals to take refuge on the same site. This report aims to provide an update on the profiles of the individuals who currently live on the Tradex site.

The data presented in this report was collected through the registration of the 3,403 households settled on the Tradex site, as well as the profiling of a sample of 699 households. This report aims to provide information on the demographic profiles of these displaced persons, as well as an overview of their needs.