Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool Report - Profile of Populations Affected by Conflict in the Central African Republic: Sites of Ngandaza and Sido-Centre (June 2021)

I. CONTEXT

The objective of DTM’s (Displacement Tracking Matrix) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Following armed clashes which have occurred since the beginning of April 2021 in the town of Kanga-Bandero in the Central African Republic, more than 6,457 people of Chadian nationality, as well as a large number of people of Central African nationality, have crossed the border to take refuge in the town of Sido (Grande Sido Department,

Moyen-Chari Province). The sites of Ngandaza and Sido-Centre, located in the same village, are currently home to 1,112 households (6,457 individuals). This report aims to present the profiles of the people currently residing in these sites.