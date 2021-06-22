Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool Report - Overview of the situation of returnees affected by conflict in the Central African Republic — Villages of Nanabaria, Maissou, Maibo, Boumou and Maya (May 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Since 11 April 2021, following armed conflict and clashes in the Central African Republic (CAR), thousands of Chadian and Central African nationals are crossing the border and found refuge in the sous-préfectures of Bekourou and Dembo (province of Mandoul département of Barh-Sara).

Between 21 and 26 May 2021, 174 households of 709 Chadian nationals fled and found refuge in the five villages of Maibo, Maissou, Nanabaria, Maya and Boumou (70 households of 187 people in the village of Maibo, 29 households of 159 people in the village of Maissou, 25 people of 130 people in the village of Nanabaria, 13 households of 35 people in the village of Boumou and 62 households of 198 people in the village of Maya).