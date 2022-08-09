Chad - Emergency Tracking Tool Report #143 - Flooding | Provinces of Mayo-Kebbi Ouest and Sila (09 August 2022)

Following heavy rains on 26 and 30 of July 2022, thirteen villages, located in the sous-préfectures of Leré and Guegou (département of Lac Léré, province of Mayo-Kebbi Ouest) were flooded. A total of 384 households (2,112 individuals) were affected by the flooding. Among these households, the homes of 112 households were completely destroyed; these households now reside with other members of the community who were not affected by the floods. The homes of the remaining affected households (272 households) were partially damaged. At the time of data collection, these households continued to reside in these homes. See page 2 for more details on affected localities as well as an overview of the situation by sector.

Following heavy rains, and the subsequent rise in the Bahr Azoum River's water level on the night of 30 July 2022, a total of 975 households (4,830 individuals) were affected by floods in two localities located in the sous-préfecture of Koukou Andarana (département of Koukou Andarana, province of Sila). Among these households, the homes of 390 households (1,905 individuals), residing in the locality of Koukou centre, were completely destroyed and they took refuge on a hill located in the locality considering that given its height, it would not be affected by probable flooding in coming weeks. The houses of 585 other households (2,925 individuals), residing in the locality of Habilé, were partially damaged. See page 2 for more details on the affected localities as well as an overview of the situation by sector.