Chad - Emergency Tracking Tool Report #142 - Displacement in the Lac Province (05 August 2022)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred on 20, 22, 23, 24 and 28 July 2022 in five sites in the Lac Province.

Following a kidnapping of 6 women on 19 July 2022 in Kapirom 2 site (sous-préfecture of Ngouboua, département of Kaya), 47 households (146 individuals) left this site to take refuge on 20 July 2022 in Ngouboua Koura (same sous-préfecture) (point 1 on the map and the table below). Two days later, due to fear, 12 households (76 individuals) from the nearby site of Bagra also left for Ngouboua Koura (point 2 on the map and the table below).

After a theft of livestock in the nearby site of Boulkaré on 20 July 2022, 70 households (250 individuals) left the site of Kindria (sous-préfecture of Liwa, département of Fouli) and took refuge in Tchoukou kangou in the same sous-préfecture (point 3).

Following a clash between non-state armed groups and military on 22 July 2022 near the village of Dabanglami, two movements occurred. 1. 185 households (600 individuals) left the localities of Librerom, Maria, Foyerom et Madaye (sous-préfecture of Kangalam, département of Mamdi) and sought refuge on 23 July 2022 in Bikerom (same sous-préfecture) (point 4); 2. 65 households (350 individuals) left the sites of Maria 1,2,3 et Kangourom (sous-prefecture of Kangalam) to seek refuge on 24 July 2022 in Choua (same sous-préfecture) (point 5).