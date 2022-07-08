Chad - Emergency Tracking Tool Report #140 - Displacement in the Lac Province (02 July 2022)

Following an intercommunal conflict, a clash erupted on 29 June 2022 between two communities living in two neighboring islands of Lake Chad (Nguelea fidemi North and Nguelea fidemi South) in the sous-préfecture of Bol (département of Mamdi). By order of local authorities, 400 households (1,800 individuals) left these localities to settle in the village of Makiarom (190 households of 800 individuals from Nguelea fidemi North) and the Kabia site (210 households of 1,000 individuals from Nguelea fidemi South), all located in the islands of Lake Chad, in the sous-préfecture of Bol