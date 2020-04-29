Chad - Emergency Tracking Tool: Profiles of Travellers who were Repatriated from Libya and Quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kébir

CONTEXT AND OBJECTIVE

The objective of DTM’s (Displacement Tracking Matrix) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Since 16 April 2020, a total of 229 individuals repatriated from Libya and quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) were identified by DTM. Their arrivals were reported in two ETT dashboards (see the COVID-19 ETT report #4 and the ETT report #47).