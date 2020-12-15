Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool - Profiles of Individuals Affected by Floods in N’djamena, Toukra Site (9th Arrondissement), December 2020

Following floods which have been ongoing since the end of July 2020 in N’Djamena, more than 5,000 households were forced to flee their homes. Moreover, at the end of October 2020, a dike breach in Digangali/Gardolé Djedid quartier also triggered the displacement of thousands of individuals. Most of the displaced persons are housed on the Tradex site, located in the 9th arrondissement of N’Djamena (see the report on their profiles). The Toukra site, located in the same arrondissement, is among the other places of refuge of these displaced persons. It hosts 1,498 households (7,968 individuals). This report aims to present the profiles of the individuals who currently live on this site.

The data presented in this report was collected through the registration of the 1,498 households settled on the Toukra site, as well as the profiling of a random sample of 256 households, conducted on 3 and 4 December 2020 by the CCCM cluster member teams and the local authorities of the 9th arrondissement. This report aims to provide information on the demographic profiles of these displaced persons, as well as an overview of their needs.