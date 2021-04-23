Chad - Emergency Tracking Tool - An overview of the situation of returnees who recently arrived in the city of Sido (17 - 19 April 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Since 11 April 2021, following armed conflict and clashes in the Central African Republic (CAR), thousands of Chadian and Central African nationals are crossing the border and found refuge in the city of Sido in the south of Chad.

Returnees have found refuge in Sido in the offiical school of Centre A and in the spontaneous site of Ngandaza. As of 19 April 2021, 789 households of 7,212 Chadian nationals have settled in two locations (481 households composed of 4 400 individuals at the school and 308 households composed of 2,812 individuals at Ngandaza).

The data presented in this report was collected from the 17 to 19 April 2021 through discussions with key informants composed of local authorities and representatives of Chadian returnees. In addition, five group discussions were held with returnees (3 groups of women et 2 groups of men). This report seeks to provide an overview of the demographic profile of these returnees, as well as their situations and needs in host locations.