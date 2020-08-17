Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Report #2 (14 August 2020)

1. CONTEXT AND OBJECTIVE

The objective of DTM’s (Displacement Tracking Matrix) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Since 16 April 2020, a total of 636 individuals deported from Libya and quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) – in accordance with the measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 – have been identified by DTM. Their arrivals were reported on in successive ETT dashboards (see the latest ETT report #65).

2. METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report was collected through the individual registration of these travellers, conducted from 16 April to 26 July 2020 by local authorities, with the support of IOM staff, in order to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance. This report aims to provide information on the profiles, characteristics, migratory experiences and intentions of these travellers, in order to better understand their backgrounds and to better target the assistance provided to them. The first report was published on 29 April 2020.

3. TRAVELLERS’ PROFILES

A large majority (95%) of the individuals deported from Libya and quarantined in Ounianga Kébir are male. Most of them (91%) are between 18 and 45 years old. Minors and elderly persons (aged 60 or older) represent 3 and 2 per cent of the travellers, respectively. Moreover, most individuals (70%) are married. In addition, 60 per cent of the registered individuals were working for an employer during their stay in Libya, while 36 per cent were self-employed. The most common sectors of activity are agriculture (47%) and construction (19%).

While the great majority of travellers are Chadian nationals (91%), other nationalities were also identified, notably Nigeriens and Nigerians (3% each). However, it must be kept in mind that the nationalities hereby presented are declarations that were not duly verified. As a matter of fact, only 20 per cent of individuals possess an identity document.