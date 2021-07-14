Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Flooding | Wadi-Doum - Dashboard #111 (14 July 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements.

Information on this dashboard was collected through key informant interviews and direct observation, on 13 July 2021. Data was collected on individuals impacted by heavy rains and severe flooding on 7 July 2021, in Wadi-Doum, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, 215 km from Faya. The flooding has caused critical damage to homes, businesses and cultural centres. Water levels are decreasing slowly but approximately 80 per cent of Wadi-Doum has reportedly sustained serious material damages.