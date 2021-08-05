Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Flooding | Koumra (Province of Mandoul) - Dashboard #114 (5 August 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements as well as security and climatic emergencies. Following heavy rains which occured from 12 to 19 July 2021 and caused severe flooding in the cantons of Koumra, Matekaga and Goundi, in the département of Mandoul oriental (Province of Mandoul), DTM conducted an ETT assessment to measure the impact of the flooding. Information was collected through in-person interviews with key informants and direct observations, from 29 July to 02 August 2021. The floods affected 33,417 persons from 5,671 households, has caused critical damage to homes, livelihoods, water and sanitation facilities and led to loss of Non-Food Items and livestock They have also increased the exposure of populations to zoonotic diseases. As the rainfall continues there is a continued threat of further damage.