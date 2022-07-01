Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Fire in the Lac Province - Dashboard #139 (1 July 2022)

Summary of the event

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements as well as security and climactic emergencies. Information is collected through phone interviews with key informants and direct observation.

Following a fire of unknown origin that occurred on 26 June 2022 in the locality of Boudoumari, located in the village of Ngouboua (sousprefecture of Ngouboua, department of kaya in the Lac Province), an assessment was carried out by DTM to assess the damage caused by this fire. In total, 84 households of 251 individuals were affected.

Considerable damage to houses as well as significant loss of agricultural stocks and non-food items were reported. Most of affected people by the fire lost their shelters and need urgent assistance.