Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) | Displacement in six sites in the Lac Province - Dashboard #152, 03 November 2022

The purpose of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements as well as on security and climate emergencies. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred on 07, 10, 12, 15 and 16 October 2022, in six sites of Lac Province.

Following armed attacks perpetrated by non-state armed groups (GANE) on 28 and 29 September 2022 in the village of Ngomirom Killi (sous-préfecture of Bol, département of Mamdi), several displacements of populations occurred in the sous-préfecture of Bol:

150 households (525 individuals) of local communities, left the localities of Djourgodjomi, Kalyarom and Ngomirom to take refuge in the site of Kaya on 7 October 2022 (point 1 on the map and table below).

143 households (360 individuals) of local communities, left the localities of Ngoréa,

Ngomirom Doum and Ngomirom Killi and sought refuge in the site of Meléa on 10 October (point 2).

175 households (430 individuals) of local communities, left the villages of Ngoréa,

Ngya, Kami and Blangouré to take refuge in the Foulatari site on 12 October 2022 (point 3).

Due to threats of attacks from non-state armed groups in the villages of Kemi and Kobé (in the sous-préfecture of Bol), 40 households (102 individuals) and 65 households (220 individuals) of local communities, respectively left the villages of Kemi and Korbé (same sous-préfecture) and sought refuge in the site of Kokolom (same sous-préfecture) on 15 October 2022 (point 4).

Following a kidnapping of five individuals on 11 October 2022 in the village of Djiglya 1 (sousprefecture of Kangalam, département of Mamdi), 52 households (378 individuals) of local communities, left the villages of Djiglya 1 and Djiglya 2 to take refuge in the site of Tetewa on 15 october 2022 (same sous-préfecture) (point 5).