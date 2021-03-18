Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #97 (18 March 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on three movements which took place on 2, 11 and 16 March 2021 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 185 individuals (177 Chadian nationals and 8 Nigerian nationals), including 13 women and 2 boys (aged 16 years old), arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest province) between 2 and 16 March 2021. With the IOM-led programme designed to provide basic humanitarian assistance to deported individuals during quarantine having come to an end in December 2020, Chadian authorities require support to ensure continuity in the provision of assistance to deported individuals, without which quarantine measures cannot be enforced. Since mid-April 2020, 1,293 individuals have been deported from Libya to Ounianga Kébir. They often arrive in Chad in a highly vulnerable state.