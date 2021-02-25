Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #95 (25 February 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 24 February 2021 in one site of Lac Province.

After the explosion on 23 February 2021 of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), the preferred weapon of use of Non-State Armed Groups operating in the region, 83 households (422 individuals) preventively fled the village of Kangou (Liwa sous-préfecture, Fouli département) for the site of Nima, located in the same sous-préfecture.