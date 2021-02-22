Chad

Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #94 (22 February 2021)

This dashboard provides information on displacement which took place on 17 and 18 February 2021 in two sites of Lac Province.

Following floods which occurred on 5 and 12 February 2021 :

  • On 17 February 2021, 150 households (750 individuals) fled the the village of Alkabia (Daboua sous-prefecture, Fouli département) for the site of Alkoufa, located in the Liwa sous-préfecture, within the same département.
  • On 18 February 2021, 250 households (1,250 individuals) fled the village of Barkaram located on the islands of Lake Chad (Ngouboua sous-préfecture, Kaya département) for the site of Djourougafi, located on the mainland (Liwa sous-préfecture, Fouli département).
