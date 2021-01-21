Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #92 (21 January 2021)

On 15 January 2021, following an armed attack which occurred on 14 January 2021 in the villages de Kadoulou and Daliarom (Kangalam sous-préfecture, Mamdi département), 250 households (820 individuals) took refuge in the site of Diamerom, located in the Liwa sous-préfecture within the same département.

On 16 and 17 January 2021, with insecurity growing on the islands of Lake Chad (due to increased attacks by non-state armed groups), 521 households (2,170 individuals) preventively left their villages in the sous-préfecture of Kangalam (Mamdi département). These individuals took refuge on the mainland, in the sites of Bibi Barrage and Bibi Dar-Al-Amne (within the same sous-préfecture), as well as in a new, as of yet unnamed site located between the site of Kafia and the village of Goumachorom (Baga-Sola sous-préfecture, Kaya département).