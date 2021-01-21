Chad
Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #92 (21 January 2021)
Attachments
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred from 15 to 17 January 2020 in four sites of Lac Province.
On 15 January 2021, following an armed attack which occurred on 14 January 2021 in the villages de Kadoulou and Daliarom (Kangalam sous-préfecture, Mamdi département), 250 households (820 individuals) took refuge in the site of Diamerom, located in the Liwa sous-préfecture within the same département.
On 16 and 17 January 2021, with insecurity growing on the islands of Lake Chad (due to increased attacks by non-state armed groups), 521 households (2,170 individuals) preventively left their villages in the sous-préfecture of Kangalam (Mamdi département). These individuals took refuge on the mainland, in the sites of Bibi Barrage and Bibi Dar-Al-Amne (within the same sous-préfecture), as well as in a new, as of yet unnamed site located between the site of Kafia and the village of Goumachorom (Baga-Sola sous-préfecture, Kaya département).
