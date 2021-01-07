Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #90 (7 January 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 4 January 2021 in one site of Lac Province.

Following an armed attack which occurred on 25 December 2020 in the village of Bikerom, 301 households (899 individuals) fled the villages of Bikerom, Megra and Ngourtoula located on the islands of Lake Chad (Kangalam sous-préfecture, Mamdi département) for an as of yet unnamed site located on the mainland, in the surroundings of the Kousseri 1 site (Baga-Sola sous-préfecture, Kaya département).