Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #89 (5 January 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on three movements which took place on 31 December 2020 and on 1 and 4 January 2021 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in EnnediOuest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 88 Chadian nationals (including 81 men, 2 women and 5 girls) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest province) between 31 December 2020 and 4 January 2021. With the IOM-led programme designed to provide basic humanitarian assistance to deported individuals during quarantine coming to an end in December 2020, Chadian authorities need support to ensure continuity in the provision of this assistance. Otherwise, quarantine measures will be difficult to enforce. Since mid-April 2020, 1,108 individuals have been deported from Libya to Ounianga Kébir.They often arrive in Chad in a highly vulnerable state.