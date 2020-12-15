Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #88 (15 December 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred between 12 and 14 December 2020 in one village of Lac Province.

With insecurity growing in Lac Province (due to the multiplication of attacks by Non-State Armed Groups), 112 households (518 individuals) preventively fled the village of Kousseri-Ngouboua (Ngouboua sous-préfecture, Kaya département) for the village of Ngouboua-Centre, located in the same sous-préfecture.

On 7 December 2020, the village of Kousseri-Ngouboua had hosted 73 households (see ETT report #87).