Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #86 (26 November 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which took place in two sites of Lac Province, on 24 November 2020.

On 24 November 2020, following floods caused by rising water levels of Lake Chad, 780 households (3,901 individuals) fled their villages for the sites of Djourougafi and Ngolio located in the sous-préfecture of Liwa (Fouli département).

According to the authorities, more than 15,000 households are threatened by floods in at least 60 sites and villages affected by rising water levels, within the sous-préfectures of Baga-Sola, Ngouboua and Liwa.