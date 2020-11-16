Chad + 1 more
Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #85 (16 November 2020)
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a movement which took place on 14 November 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.
