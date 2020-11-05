Chad
Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #83 (5 November 2020)
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on a population movement which took place in the 9th arrondissement of N’Djamena, on 28 October 2020.
